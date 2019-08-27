Rory Gallagher: Ex-Fermanagh boss favourite to become Derry football manager

Gallagher guided Fermanagh to last year's Ulster Final

Former Fermanagh football boss Rory Gallagher is now favourite to land the vacant Derry job.

Monday was the closing date for nominations from the county's clubs for the position.

BBC Sport NI understands Gallagher's emergence as a potential candidate has led other nominees to reconsider whether to remain in the race.

Derry are looking for a successor to Damian McErlain who stood down from the role on 17 July.

Both the Derry county board and the squad's players are believed to be keen that former Tyrone player Ciaran Meenagh remains on the coaching team after making a hugely positive impression during McErlain's two-year reign.

The Oak Leaf county will be operating in Division Three of the Football League next Spring after winning the Division Four title this year.

McErlain's side led Tyrone in the closing stages of their Ulster SFC preliminary-round game before losing 1-19 to 1-13 and the Oak Leafers hammered Wexford in the first round of the qualifiers before being edged out 0-12 to 1-13 by Laois at the next stage.

Gallagher guided Fermanagh to the Ulster Final and promotion to Division Two last year and his Erne County side narrowly missed out on securing a place in Division One this season before losing both their championship games against Donegal and Monaghan.

The Fermanagh man's coaching career includes being a crucial part of Jim McGuinness' back-room team when Donegal landed the 2012 All-Ireland title.

He went on to manage the Tir Chonaill men between 2014 and 2017.