Ryan McMenamin named new Fermanagh senior football manager

Rory Gallagher and Ryan McMenamin in discussion during the Ulster SFC last year

Former Tyrone defender Ryan McMenamin has replaced Rory Gallagher as the Fermanagh senior football boss.

McMenamin moves up to the top job after working under Gallagher, who stepped down in July after two years in charge.

Joe McMahon, who played alongside McMenamin for Tyrone, will be part of the Erne backroom team along with Ballinderry's Paul McIver.

"Ryan brings experience and knowledge from working with the senior squad over the last two seasons," said the county.

Fermanagh confirmed McMenamin as their new manager following Monday night's County Committee meeting.

They added: "Ryan shall be finalising the rest of his backroom team over the coming weeks as he prepares for both the McKenna Cup and National League campaign, which sees Fermanagh operating once again in Division Two for 2020.

"We wish Ryan and his management team every success in the years ahead."

Former Donegal boss Gallagher guided the Ernesiders to an Ulster final and promotion to Division Two of the National League last year.

They were beaten by Donegal in this year's Ulster SFC in their first outing at the quarter-final stage and then lost narrowly to Monaghan in their opening qualifier.

McMenamin won three All-Ireland titles with the Red Hands before retiring in 2012.