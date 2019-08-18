All-Ireland SHC final: Tipperary defeat Kilkenny 3-25 to 0-20 at Croke Park

Captain Seamus Callanan's goals have been instrumental in Tipperary's run to the title

Tipperary stormed to their 28th All-Ireland senior hurling title with a 14 point win over 14-man Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Richie Hogan's 33rd minute dismissal proved to be a pivotal moment with Tipp capitalising on their advantage to dominate the second half.

Goals came from Niall O'Meara, Seamus Callanan and John O'Dwyer.

Kilkenny, with more SHC titles than any other county, have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2015.

The hurling rivalry between the two counties has been fiercely contested over many years, but Sunday's encounter somewhat bucked the trend as what played out was one of the most lopsided affairs between the two in recent memory.

For half an hour the game did follow the nip-and-tuck pattern that most had expected, with Kilkenny capitalising on early Tipp indiscipline to move into a five-point lead after 20 minutes, with TJ Reid firing over five frees.

O'Meara's goal brought Tipp level as points continued to flow at an even rate, before Hogan's dismissal for a late hit on Cathal Barrett sent the Cats into the break knowing that they had to find a way to retain competitive parity after the break despite the numerical disadvantage.

However Tipp, led by talismanic captain Callanan, simply did not allow the Cats to settle again until the final whistle.

In a devastating six minute spell, goals from Callanan and O'Dwyer accompanied three points from play as Tipperary ruthlessly seized control of the contest.

While Kilkenny's work-rate remained unquestionable, they were no match for a fired-up Tipp who were winning nearly every ball in their half-back line with John McGrath particularly prominent.

The win seals a triumphant comeback for Tipp manager Liam Sheedy, who stepped down from the helm of the county side in 2010.

Sheedy returned to the position last September, taking his team to the Munster final where they were well beaten by last year's All-Ireland champions Limerick.

However Tipp regrouped from the provincial disappointment and seemed to reach new heights in the second half Sunday's final.