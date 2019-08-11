All-Ireland Women's Senior Football: Cavan win to retain championship status

Aishling Maguire netted Cavan's third goal in the comfortable victory over Westmeath

Cavan secured their place in the All-Ireland Senior Championship again next year by beating Westmeath 3-12 to 1-7 in the relegation qualifier.

Westmeath netted first through Grace Halligan before Ciara Finnegan registered Cavan's opening goal of the contest in Kinnegad.

A superb goal from Lauren McVeety put the Breffni ladies firmly in control and they led 2-8 to 1-3 at the break.

Aishling Maguire added the third goal from a penalty.

Cavan, who had the aid of a slight breeze in the first half, raced into a four-point lead by the seventh minute, with two of the points coming from Donna English.

However, Halligan's well-taken goal in the eighth minute brought Westmeath back into contention.

Finnegan finish

Cavan led by a point, 0-6 to 1-2, when Finnegan found the net in the 16th minute after Shauna Lynch and Aishling Sheridan had been denied by Lauren McCormack and the crossbar respectively.

McVeety's goal saw the Breffni surge clear and and Westmeath's woes were compounded when team captain Fiona Claffey was yellow-carded on the half-hour mark.

Cavan never looked like they would be overturned in the second-half, despite a yellow card for Shauna Lynch.

The gap was eight points when Cavan substitute Geraldine Sheridan was fouled close to the Westmeath goalmouth and Maguire coolly slotted home the resultant penalty in the 57th minute.

Rachel Doonan was yellow-carded with a matter of seconds remaining, but the result was secured at that stage and Cavan could celebrate.

The Lake County ladies now face a winner-takes-all relegation final with Monaghan next weekend.

Cavan scorers: A Maguire 1-5 (1-0pen, 4f), L McVeety 1-1, D English 0-3, C Finnegan 1-0, A Sheridan 0-2, S Lynch 0-1.

Westmeath scorers: L Slevin 0-4 (4f), G Halligan 1-0, A Jones 0-1, N Feery 0-1, S Dolan 0-1.

Cavan: R O'Reilly; J Moore, R Doonan, S Reilly; S Greene, M Sheridan, S Lynch; N Byrd, S O'Sullivan; L McVeety, D English, C Finnegan; A Maguire, A Sheridan, L Fitzpatrick. Subs: G Sheridan for Finnegan (53), A Gilsenan for McVeety (57), N Daly for Maguire (59), N Keenaghan for Moore (60), K McIntyre for Fitzpatrick (60+4).

Westmeath: L McCormack; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; K Boyce Jordan, A Dolan, F Coyle; J Maher, MA Foley; G Halligan, A Jones, N Feery; L Slevin, F Claffey, V Carr. Subs: S Dolan for Halligan (36), K McDermott for Foley (43), L Brennan for Boyce Jordan (47, inj), J Hennessy for A Dolan (54), C Kelly for Maher (59).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo)