All-Ireland semi-final: Mickey Harte says Tyrone deserved to be further ahead after dominant first-half display

Tyrone's Peter Harte battles with Kerry's Stephen O'Brien

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says his players deserved to be further ahead at half-time during their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

A dominant first period saw the Red Hands establish a four-point lead at the interval only to lose 1-18 to 0-18 to a resurgent Kingdom at Croke Park.

But Harte believes the score-line flattered Kerry after an opening 35 minutes dictated by Tyrone.

"I think we should have been further ahead in the first half," said Harte.

"We knew that there was still going to be a real battle in the second half and I suppose the narrative of the game changed.

The opening period was played largely on Tyrone's terms, with their kick-passing into Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly proving a real handful for the Kerry defence.

However, Harte believes his players didn't sufficiently adapt to Kerry's more attack-minded approach which led to them scoring 1-13 to Tyrone's 0-9 in the second half.

Cathal McShane (left) gave the Kerry defence a lot of headaches

"They went more man-to-man and dropped the sweeper and went on the offensive," he added.

"We didn't adapt to that as well as we might have done."

'Goal gave Kerry the momentum'

Kerry asserted themselves much more as an attacking force in the second period and, after David Clifford levelled the score with a stylish point, Stephen O'Brien delivered a killer blow to Tyrone's chances with the game's only goal.

"The goal was the difference," said Harte. "It gave Kerry momentum and control of the game. Once they got the goal, they just needed to cover us point for point.

"That was a significant score and it really was the difference."

Stephen O'Brien celebrates after scoring the game's only goal

Refusing to get too down on the result, however, Harte feels as though being denied a second chance at competing with Dublin in the showpiece will do little to hamper the desire and determination of his players.

"The players can learn that sport can be cruel."

"It's a great template for life, not everything is going to go the way you want and the one characteristic you need is to be resilient.

"I think this teaches our players that they can work hard and put a huge amount of effort into something and it can be kept out of their reach.

"But that shouldn't stop you trying to reach for that goal and I think these players are going to roll up their sleeves and reach for this goal again."