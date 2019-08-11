All-Ireland semi-final: Kerry fight back to beat Tyrone at Croke Park

Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring Kerry's second-half goal against Tyrone

Tyrone let slip a four-point lead at the break as Kerry came back to secure a 1-18 to 0-18 win in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

Three points from the impressive Cathal McShane helped the Ulster side into a 0-9 to 0-5 half-time advantage.

It all changed in the second half with Stephen O'Brien's goal putting the Kingdom in front as they seized control to clinch a three-point victory.

Kerry will meet champions Dublin in the 1 September decider.

Tyrone were aiming to set up a repeat of last year's final against the Dubs and they scored the opening point through Michael McKernan in front of a disappointing crowd of 33,848 at headquarters.

David Clifford levelled and the sides were still all-square at 0-4 apiece before Mickey Harte's men produced a storming finish to the first half.

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh dives to block this shot from Dublin's Paul Murphy

Tyrone hit five of final six points before the interval with McShane and fellow Mattie Donnelly proving a handful for the Kerry defence.

McShane shone as the target man and he took his first-half tally to three points while Donnelly and Niall Sludden slotted over twice.

Tyrone overcame the Kingdom in their last semi-final meeting in 2003 and it was looking good again for the three-time Sam Maguire winners.

Kerry hit six wides in a lacklustre first-half display but they moved up the gears to blow away Tyrone and reach a first final in four years.

Sean Shea banged over two frees as the Munster champions halved the deficient and the remained two back before scoring a decisive 1-2 without reply.

The goal came on 53 minutes with O'Brien supplying a composed finish beyond keeper Niall Morgan after being picked out by Paul Geaney.

Kerry's Adrian Spillane is held off by Red Hands forward Cathal McShane at Croke Park

Tyrone squandered a goal chance minutes later when McShane set up Peter Harte but his palmed effort from close range lacked strength and it was an easy save for Shane Ryan.

Kerry surged into a five-point lead and they were never threatened despite a dispirited Tyrone finishing just a goal back.

Tyrone's season ends while Kerry will start as underdogs as Dublin go for a fifth All-Ireland triumph in a row.