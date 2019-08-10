All-Ireland SFC: Dublin 3-14 1-10 Mayo

Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton celebrates scoring Dublin's third goal

Dublin produced a dominant second half against Mayo at Croke Park to move to within one game of an historic fifth All-Ireland title in a row.

Saturday's semi-final was a stark reminder of Dublin's enduring class, as they romped to a 3-14 to 1-10 victory.

Trailing 0-8 to 0-6 at the break, they responded like champions with two Con O'Callaghan goals and one from Brian Fenton with Lee Keegan netting Mayo's.

Dublin will play Tyrone or Kerry in the All-Ireland final on 1 September.

Cillian O'Connor picked up a second yellow card in injury time as Mayo finished with 14 players while Dublin's Cormac Costello was shown a black card late on.

Dublin's John Small fends off Fionn McDonagh to keep possession in Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Mayo established themselves as closest challengers to Dublin in some memorable All-Ireland final and semi-final encounters in this decade, and they managed to rattle their cage again in the opening half.

Although this was their seventh game in eight weeks, Mayo played with an intensity and aggression that Dublin struggled to match with Paddy Durcan and Colm Boyle landing superb points.

Dublin delivered an emphatic response to this live threat to their ambitions of securing an unprecedented fifth All-Ireland in a row with two quickfire goals from O'Callaghan early in the second half.

In the 13 minutes after the interval, Dublin scored an unanswered 2-6 while holding Mayo scoreless to ruthlessly seize control of the match.

Both O'Callaghan's goals were powerful low strikes at the near post.

Lee Keegan's smart finish with the outside of his right foot, dinking the ball over Stephen Cluxton in the 52nd minute, was only brief respite for Mayo.

Fenton's smashed home Dublin's third with a superb fade to the left and fierce right-footed shot to round off a comprehensive win.

Tyrone and Kerry contest the other All-Ireland SFC semi-final on Sunday at Croke Park.