All-Ireland Women's Senior Football: Armagh set for quarter-final showdown with Mayo

Caroline O'Hanlon led Armagh to a brilliant victory over Cork in July

Armagh Ladies are hoping to make it to the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time in four years when they take on Mayo at Pearse Park on Saturday.

The Orchard will be without star forward Aimee Mackin, whose injury rules her out of the last eight tie.

Mayo, finalists in 2017, are eyeing their third Ulster scalp of the Championship having seen off Tyrone and Donegal.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals at Croke Park on 25 August.

Armagh advanced to the quarter-finals with an impressive victory over a heavily-fancied Cork.

They reached back-to-back semi-finals in 2014 and 2015 but lost out to Cork and Dublin.

Most are expecting a tight affair against Mayo, who have made three changes from the side that comprehensively outplayed Donegal last month.

Armagh: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, C Morgan; M Sheridan, N Marley, C McKenna; T Grimes, C O'Hanlon; M Moriarty, K Mallon, C Marley; A Donaldson, B Mackin, A McCoy.

Mayo: A Tarpey; N O'Malley, D Caldwell, É Roynane, K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, E Needham; S Cafferky, M Reilly, N Kelly; S Rowe, R Kearns, G Kelly.