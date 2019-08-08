All-Ireland SFC: Kerry will have systems as well says Mickey Harte

Media playback is not supported on this device Harte expects 'huge challenge' against Kerry

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 11 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Kerry will "do whatever is required to be winners" when the sides meet in their All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday.

The Kingdom have drawn plaudits for the attacking style their youthful side have favoured so far this season.

"It's not beyond Kerry to have systems as well," said Harte.

"We played them in Killarney this year and I saw as defensive a set-up as we've met anywhere.

"Yes they're very good in their forward division and they are quality players but they are capable of playing whatever way is needed to win games too."

Tyrone are back in the semi-final for a third straight year having gone through the qualifiers following an early exit from the Ulster Championship.

The Red Hands have already played 10 games this summer compared to Kerry's five, although Harte was able to rest most of his key men for last weekend's final Super 8s game against Dublin.

"Our players had been on the road for five consecutive weeks and this was the first break they had got virtually from when the league started," Harte said.

"We needed the chance for some of our players to get a break."

Game has become 'more intense'

The two sides met at the same stage of the Championship in 2003, when Tyrone went on to win their first senior All-Ireland title.

On that day 16 years ago Tyrone employed Harte's defensive system and restricted Kerry to just six points.

Kerry defeated Tyrone when the sides met in the league in January

"That was maybe the beginnings of a real advance in thinking your way through a game and players adapting to different kinds of play," said Harte.

"That has just become more intense as the years have gone on and with so much more footage available people are studying how other teams play, individual players.

"It's a different world, there are so many more people involved in the backroom team with statistics and all sorts.

"There are lots of different things but still a lot of it has to do with what you see in front of your own face and what you see in live time."