Martin Clarke: Home incentive for semi-finals would help save Super 8s

Dublin beat Tyrone 1-16 to 0-13 in Omagh on Sunday

The non-event that was Dublin's win over Tyrone on Sunday must not be allowed to happen again.

Dead rubbers happen in a lot of sporting competitions, of course, but it's a poor look when a team makes 15 changes for what should have been a big game.

This is the GAA Championship. We've already introduced the back-door format which has proved to be a success, but we can't have too many scenarios where teams can afford to lose and progress.

If it continues to happen then we'll have a major problem. The GAA authorities need to act, and act now.

The good news, though, is that there is a solution.

For me, the best and least radical way to keep a fixture like Sunday's competitive is to hand home advantage in the semi-finals to the teams that finish top of each group.

That would have given both sides plenty to play for on Sunday. Knowing that they would have faced a long journey to face Kerry in the last four if they lost would have given Tyrone much more of an incentive to win the match and be at home in the last four.

Yes, it could take the semi-finals out of Croke Park and the GAA would obviously be hit in the pocket, but it would make every game meaningful right up to the end. There would be a huge reward for teams that finish top of the Super 8 groups, with them getting a home semi-final and the final being played at the headquarters.

It might be a controversial idea, but for me it's totally feasible. It's less radical an idea than it was to bring in the Super 8s in the first place. We want the best product possible and we can't have Championship games with nothing at stake.

I don't want to run the Super 8s down totally, because the other group has been exciting right until the end. But there are changes that need made and they need made now.

Clarke said managers Jim Gavin and Mickey Harte should not be blamed for resting players

Injuries caught up with Donegal

I don't think Donegal bottled it against Mayo on Saturday - for me, they were just unlucky with the timing of the injuries they picked up.

They powered through Ulster without an injury but I think the knocks they got during the Super 8s cost them more than anything else and stumped their momentum.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher was out, there was an injury cloud over Patrick McBrearty and I don't know if Paddy McGrath was totally right. Both the McGees also missed a lot of football after the Ulster final.

It meant that guys who were coming on and having an impact in games were having to start matches when they maybe weren't quite ready, meaning their bench was weaker and the impact from it was much less.

There was dejection for Donegal captain Michael Murphy on Saturday

Without looking for excuses for them, that explains to me why they performed they way they did against Mayo, who of course are a spirited bunch themselves.

They targeted Donegal's big players and got it right tactically, which was the difference in the end. Murphy was really the only one of the Murphy-McHugh-McBrearty trinity that had an impact worthy of keeping Donegal in the game.

Looking at Jamie Brennan, I think we can expect too much of young players at times. His playing style also means that he will ghost into games and have a big impact, but then be out of the game for long periods.

But he will learn a lot from this campaign and. like the squad in general, will be better next year for the experience he has had this season.

Tyrone to shade huge semi-final

Tyrone v Kerry is a fixture that has become a real rivalry, particularly in Mickey Harte's reign, and the recent history between the sides makes it a semi-final to really look forward to.

It will be a blood and thunder encounter as Kerry really are about all-out attack. They very rarely get numbers back in defence which will suit Tyrone's counter-attacking style because there will be gaps for them to sprint through.

It will be extremely close, but I think Tyrone will stifle Kerry and get the win. Kerry have been posting some serious scoring in their games but they haven't faced a side as disciplined as Tyrone.

You also have to consider the fact that Kerry were fully loaded in their win over Meath on Saturday and had to keep going to the end before having to make the journey home.

Harte, of course, was able to rest so many of his players and these small details could make all the difference in such a big tie.

It will be no surprise that I expect Dublin to join Tyrone in the final. If Mayo make a flying start and can build a big early lead they have a chance, but Dublin are just too good and should win the game comfortably.