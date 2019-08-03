All-Ireland Women's SFC: Cork cruise past Tyrone in 7-18 to 3-4 win

Cork dominated Tyrone in Ballinasloe

Tyrone's All-Ireland ambitions were ended by a Niamh Cotter-inspired Cork in a one-sided quarter-final at Duggan Park.

After their shock defeat by Armagh last week, Cork bounced back in style and had established an 11-point lead by half time.

The Munster champions racked up 7-18 as they re-affirmed their title credentials.

Maeve Mallon (two) and Maria Canavan were Tyrone's goalscorers.

Tyrone had the aid of a slight breeze in the opening half but Cork, despite shooting seven wides, still found the net three times and pulled clear after Mallon's goal had dragged Tyrone back into the game.

Chloe McCaffrety struck a pair of points to put Tyrone ahead early on after Orla Finn put over Cork's opening score.

Scally and Kiely then struck in quick succession to put Cork in the ascendancy although Mallon's effort kept Tyrone in touch.

Cotter's wonderful solo effort in the 31st minute re-established Cork's dominance of the encounter as they stretched into a comfortable lead before the half-time whistle.

As Tyrone's defence tired as their opponents stretched the play across the Ballinasloe pitch, substitutes Aine O'Sullivan and Saoirse Noonan found the back of the net after O'Sullivan's double as Cork cruised into the last four.