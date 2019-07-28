All-Ireland SHC: Tipperary defeat Wexford 1-28 to 3-20 in stunning semi-final

The sides were level 10 times at Croke Park

Tipperary will meet Kilkenny in the All Ireland Hurling Final after overcoming Wexford despite playing 30 minutes with 14 men in an epic semi-final.

Three injury-time points sealed a remarkable win for Tipp in a game in which the sides were level 10 times.

Seamus Callanan and Conor McDonald exchanged first half goals before John McGrath was dismissed after 45 minutes.

Lee Chin and McDonald goals had Wexford ahead but Tipp's key men came to the fore to overturn the deficit in Dublin.

On Saturday 55,000 onlookers at GAA headquarters were treated to a classic encounter as Kilkenny edged out reigning champions Limerick.

A day later, 60,000 fans watched one of the most remarkable games in recent memory unfold before them.

It was the Leinster champions who began on the front foot, taking an early lead before Ronan Maher's brilliant block denied Shaun Murphy what appeared to be a near certain goal.

After 10 minutes Tipperary skipper Callanan sparked his side into life with his seventh goal of the Championship, striking off the ground to give the Munster finalists their first lead of the contest.

16 minutes later McDonald fired Wexford back into the ascendancy when he drilled beyond Brian Hogan as Davy Fitzgerald's side took a two-point lead into the half.

That lead had evaporated within 80 seconds of the restart as Tipperary set the tone for the second half with two quickfire points. In truth, it was a pace of play that did not relent until the final whistle.

McGrath was shown a second yellow card for a petulant swing of the hurl when on the ground, offering Wexford the chance to seize control of the contest.

Conor McDonald's second goal appeared to have restored control for Wexford

Indeed that is what Wexford, seeking their first final appearance in 23 years, did as they reeled off two points and a Chin goal in the four minutes following McGrath's dismissal to race into a five point lead.

However, back again came Tipperary with Noel McGrath and John O'Dwyer leading the charge to haul the 14 men level.

With the momentum now with Tipp, Wexford drove forward with purpose and found a third goal as McDonald bundled Paul Morris's low pass home.

As six minutes of injury-time began the teams were level. Step forward Jason Forde to deliver two frees which pushed Tipperary into an lead they would hold until the whistle.

Tipp will meet Kilkenny in the final on 18 August.