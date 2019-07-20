Super 8s: Tyrone were 'confident' of comeback says Mickey Harte

Tyrone marched into the All-Ireland semi-finals for the third year in a row

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says Tyrone were not panicking at half-time despite being five points down against Cork on Saturday.

The Red Hands were much improved after the break and fought back to secure their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals for the third consecutive year.

"We knew at half-time that the game wasn't beyond us," said Harte.

"We have been in worse places before and got out of it so we did feel confident enough that we could do it".

Luke Connolly's goal after 15 seconds set the tone for what was a poor 35 minute display from Tyrone.

Their usually potent attack managed just five points while their defence was unable to suffocate their opponents in the way that they have done for much of the summer so far.

Harte made three substitutions at the interval and made a number of tactical decisions, including pushing up at the kick-outs to force Cork into going long.

"We had to change the style of play and attack the game more," Harte said.

Peter Harte's 46th minute penalty put Tyrone ahead for the first time in the match

"All of these changes and all the things you do in this game of management, there's an element of gamble in them.

"If they come off and you win then people thinks it's wonderful, and if they don't then you're not so wonderful".

Cathal McShane's close-range effort was followed quickly by Peter Harte's penalty, as Tyrone scored 2-2 in four minutes to take the lead just 10 minutes into the second half.

"We needed to get back into the game as fast as we could but we didn't expect to be back as quickly as that," added Harte.

We always revise what we can do and I don't think we can blame any system for the way we played in the first half.

"The whole idea is not to be a slave to any system or plan.

"You have to be able to adjust and adapt within the game".

Tyrone face Dublin in their final group game on 4 August, with both teams having already qualified for the last four.