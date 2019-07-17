All-Ireland Super 8s: Tyrone must face a 'wiser' Cork, says manager Mickey Harte

Tyrone beat Cork by 3-20 to 0-13 in their final-round qualifier in 2018

Mickey Harte says his Tyrone team will face a very different Cork side on Saturday to the one that they beat in the 2018 All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Red Hands beat Cork by 16 points in their fourth-round qualifier last year to secure a place in the Super 8s.

"It's a bit of déjà vu. We beat Cork by a lot last year and they were playing very open and expansive football.

"They're still playing that to a degree but I think they'll be wiser for it this year," said Harte.

"They've got very good footballers, very good attacking players, so they will demand a lot of us and we will need to play very well to beat them," the Tyrone manager added.

Cork were relegated to Division Three in the Football League this season but they have enjoyed an impressive championship campaign to reach the Super 8s series for the first time.

Ronan McCarthy's side have shown an eye for goal this summer, finding the net 11 times in their four games - including a narrow Munster-final defeat by Kerry.

The Rebels only trailed Dublin by three points after an hour of their opening Super 8s encounter last Saturday before the reigning All-Ireland champions pulled clear with a flurry of late goals.

Dublin's winning margin at Croke Park has put them top of the Group Two standings after the opening round with Tyrone, Cork and Roscommon also vying for one of the two semi-final spots.

"I believe that it's between ourselves, Roscommon and Cork to try and get the second place in the group," added Harte.

"Everybody knows that Dublin are going for five-in-a-row, they're unbeaten for so long in the championship, that they would be a shoe-in to lead the group but if we can get that second place then we would be very happy."

Positions do not dictate scorers

Tyrone have also gained valuable experience from their 2018 campaign.

In the wake of their All-Ireland final defeat by Dublin, the Red Hands have attempted to evolve their playing style to add an extra attacking dimension, which has been aided by the emergence of Cathal McShane as a potent full-forward.

In their Group Two opener, Tyrone comfortably saw off the challenge of Roscommon to register their fourth straight win since their Ulster semi-final loss to Donegal.

Although McShane is their main threat, a total of 22 players have scored for the Red Hands in this year's championship, including goalkeeper Niall Morgan.

Cathal McShane has been Tyrone's most potent attacking threat this year with a total of 2-37 in eight games

"I suppose that's what the modern game is about, it's about footballers," said Harte.

"It doesn't matter where you play on the field or what number is on your back, we'd like you to take a score if it presents itself.

"That's the way our players play, they practice it every night at training and they're comfortable kicking the ball and they're not afraid to take on some shots.

"They don't get them all of course, and there are some people that are better at it than others, but we wouldn't make anybody shy away from taking a shot if they feel the opportunity is there."

Cork: White; Loughrey, Th Clancy, Flahive; O'Donovan, T Clancy, Taylor; Maguire, O'Hanlon; O'Driscoll, White, Deane; Collins, B Hurley, Connolly.

Subs: Martin, O'Donovan, Cronin, Powter, Kiely, O'Toole, McSweeney, O'Rourke, Kerrigan, M Hurley, Sherlock