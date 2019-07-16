Super 8s: Phase 3 fixture details confirmed for 3 and 4 August
The dates, throw-in times and venues for the third phase of Super 8 group games have been confirmed.
Donegal will face Mayo at McHale Park at 18:00 BST on Saturday 3 August, with Meath playing Kerry at the same time at Pairc Tailteann in Group 1.
In Group 2, Tyrone will host Dublin at Healy Park at 16:00 BST on Sunday 4 August, with Cork entertaining Roscommon at Páirc Uí Rinn.
The All-Ireland semi-finals are scheduled for 10/11 August.
Tyrone saw off Roscommon and Dublin proved much too strong for Cork in last weekend's opening Super 8 Group 1 games.
Donegal overcame Meath and Kerry defeated Mayo in Group 2.
This weekend sees Cork play Tyrone (17:00 BST) and Dublin play Roscommon (19:00) on Saturday 20 July, with Mayo taking on Meath (14:00) and Kerry against Donegal (16:00) on Sunday.