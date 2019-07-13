All-Ireland Ladies Football: Cavan edge out Armagh as Mayo beat Tyrone

Aisling Maguire also netted a Cavan penalty in addition to his her late winning point

A late Aisling Maguire point earned Cavan ladies a 3-18 to 6-8 win over Armagh in their All-Ireland SFC group as Mayo defeated Tyrone 3-14 to 3-11.

Beaten Ulster finalists Armagh led by 11 points at one stage in the second half before three goals helped Cavan produce a remarkable comeback.

Lauren McVeety's goal gave Cavan hope before Maguire's penalty was followed by an Aisling Sheridan strike.

Caroline O'Hanlon's netball commitments meant she was unavailable for Armagh.

Cavan clinched victory despite the Mackin sisters Aimee and Blaithin hitting a remarkable 5-6 for Armagh.

The Orchard County scored their first goal in the sixth minute when Blaithin Mackin burst through and shot to the net.

Two minutes later they had a chance to extend their lead but her sister Aimee was unlucky to see her penalty hit the butt of the post.

Aimee Mackin ended up on the losing side despite hitting 3-4 for Armagh

Helped by scores from Aisling Gilsenan, Maguire and Nessa Byrd, Cavan led by three after 25 minutes but Aoife McCoy's goal saw Armagh taking a 2-7 to 0-11 lead by the interval.

A terrific Blaithin Mackin goal on 35 minutes extended Armagh's lead to five and the advantage became 11 by the 40th minute after two quick goals from Aimee Macken.

However, substitute McVeety's goal gave Cavan a glimmer of hope and Maguire's penalty and Sheridan's three-pointer then brought the Breffni County to within one point of Armagh.

Kelly Mallon's point doubled Armagh's lead but Cavan responded with five straight scores to move three ahead by the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, Aimee Mackin's broke through to net a levelling goal but Armagh were dealt a blow in the 60th minute when Niamh Marley was sin-binned and Maguire's point deep into injury-time sealed Cavan's victory.

Tyrone rue missed goal chances

Mayo held off Tyrone at Healy Park as Rachel Kearns' goal midway through the second half proved crucial.

With Tyrone also without a key performer in Neamh Woods because of her involvement in the Northern Ireland netballers' World Cup campaign in Liverpool, the Red Hands were left to rue four missed goal chances in the second half.

Mayo led by two at the break with goals from Grace Kelly and Kearns putting the Westerners 2-3 to 0-3 up before the spirited Red Hands hauled themselves back into the game thanks to the accuracy of the impressive Niamh O'Neill who finished the half with 1-3.

O'Neill notched her well-taken goal on 25 minutes and points from Niamh McGirr and Maria Canavan left it a one-point game until a late Kelly point opened the gap to two by the break.

Tyrone bossed the third quarter, O'Neill missed a great goal chance but Chloe McCaffrey finished well to the net after quick thinking from Canavan.

O'Neill and McCaffrey went close again for goals as Canavan drilled home a fine three-pointer on 38 minutes to nudge Tyrone three ahead.

Points from Sinead Cafferky and a Rowe free edged Mayo to within a point before Kearns was on hand for that crucial third Mayo goal.

The visitors maintained that lead until the end and despite the best efforts of Canavan who hit three further points, with McGirr's late goal attempt going narrowly wide.