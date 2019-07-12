Super 8s: Peter Harte available for Tyrone-Rossies game as Donegal host Meath

Peter Harte's black card late in last weekend's win over Cavan looked set to rule him out of the Roscommon game

All-Ireland Super 8s: Roscommon v Tyrone (Saturday); Donegal v Meath (Sunday) Dates: Saturday 6&7 July Venues: Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon and Ballybofey Throw-ins: 17:00 BST and 14:00 Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 16:45 and 13:45

Tyrone have received a boost for Saturday's Super 8s opener against Roscommon after Peter Harte was cleared to play at Dr Hyde Park.

Harte has had one of his recent three black cards rescinded which means that he is now available to Mickey Harte.

The Red Hands hammered Roscommon in their opening Super 8s game last July but the Rossies, under new boss Anthony Cunningham, have regrouped well.

Donegal face Meath in their opening Super 8s game at Ballybofey on Sunday.

Harte's black card for the opening qualifier win over Longford was overturned on appeal on Thursday night.

With Tyrone still contending all of Harte's recent black cards were questionable decisions, BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands a further appeal against the other two sanctions is highly likely.

Rossies' impressive Connacht campaign

Roscommon, boosted by the addition to their attack of Kerry-man Conor Cox, look a stronger force this season as evidenced by fighting back from five points down at half-time in the Connacht final to overcome a highly-fancied Galway side 1-13 to 0-12.

That came a month after they created an ever bigger surprise by beating League champions Mayo 0-17 to 2-12 in Castlebar.

Tyrone, meanwhile, started the summer as strong favourites to land the Ulster title after producing an impressive conclusion to their League campaign.

However after wins over Derry and Antrim, Tyrone came unstuck in the provincial semi-final against Donegal as the Tir Chonaill men's early scoring blitz gave them an advantage which they never relinquished.

Tyrone have regrouped well from their Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal

That defeat clearly led to some soul searching from Mickey Harte as he opted to ditch the more direct approach his side had been employing to go back to the counter-attacking method which helped them reach last year's All-Ireland Final.

Tyrone didn't exactly hit the heights as they followed their Donegal defeat by grinding out a qualifier win in Longford.

However, an impressive win in Newbridge over Kildare suggested that the Red Hands were finding real momentum and that was followed by a dominant win over admittedly lacklustre beaten Ulster finalists Cavan at Clones a week ago.

While Tyrone have reverted to a possession-based game with Colm Cavanagh being deployed as a sweeper, the Red Hands still do have the long-ball outlet of full-forward Cathal McShane - something they haven't had in their arsenal for a number of years.

The match will surely be closer than last summer's game at Croke Park when Tyrone had 13 different scorers as they overwhelmed the Rossies 4-24 to 2-12 but Harte's side should be able to chisel out a win by four or five points.

Donegal had to work hard to beat Meath in both their Division Two meetings this year

Donegal's summer form superior to Meath's

Donegal's clash with Meath in Ballybofey will be the third meeting between the counties this season.

Declan Bonner's side were decidedly fortunate to beat Andy McEntee's men in February as a lucky late goal saw Donegal snatch a narrow victory.

The two sides went on to reach the Division Two decider in late March and Meath, with Michael Newman causing the Donegal defence huge early problems, moved into a 1-6 to 0-1 lead before Michael Murphy's brilliance helped Bonner's side fight back to take a 1-17 to 1-15 victory.

Granted, Donegal's form since then looks considerably better than Meath's with Bonner's side having followed their surprise Ulster semi-final win over Tyrone with a 1-24 to 2-16 scoreline against Cavan in the decider which did not reflect their dominance of the contest.

After edging out Offaly by only two points in the Leinster preliminary round, Meath then earned comfortable wins over Carlow and Laois only to be totally outclassed on a 1-17 to 0-4 scoreline by Dublin in the provincial decider.

With Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Paddy McGrath, Ryan McHugh and Jamie Brennan having excelled this summer along with inevitably, Murphy and Patrick McBrearty, Donegal have had impressive performers all over the pitch.

Gallagher and Brennan, in particular, have shown an ability to break at speed while goalkeeper Shaun Patton's accurate kickouts have also been a boon for Bonner.

Meath will surely play better than they did against the Dubs but Donegal should be good enough to take the victory although it may be closer that some of the home are expecting.