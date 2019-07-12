All-Ireland Ladies qualifiers: Armagh aim to bounce back against Cavan

Aimee Mackin of Armagh and Cavan's Sinead Greene with the Brendan Martin Cup

Aimee Mackin hopes for a strong response from Armagh in the All-Ireland Ladies qualifier with Cavan after the defeat by Donegal in the Ulster final.

Armagh were beaten for a second year in a row by Donegal in the decider but they now look forward to their opening qualifier on Saturday at Bawnboy.

"We're happy enough that we have a game in quick succession to help us move on," said the Orchard forward.

"We can just think about this one with Cavan now."

Armagh have been matched with Cavan and Munster champions Cork in Group 1 of the All-Ireland stages, with two teams progressing to the quarter-finals at the start of August.

If Donegal win their group and Armagh can manage second place in theirs, there will be a repeat of the Ulster final again in this year's All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"I think definitely. I'd say most of the girls would like to play Donegal again," added Mackin.

"The aim now is to settle and take each game as it comes. Cavan is up next and we know all about them, they're a real tough team.

"Cork will fancy themselves to beat both ourselves and Cavan so this weekend's game could be the decider between the two of us."

Saturday's qualifiers also include Tyrone's encounter with Mayo at Healy Park.