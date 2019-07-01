All-Ireland Qualifiers: Tyrone face Cavan in all-Ulster fourth round

Tyrone beat Cavan in the third round of the 2018 All-Ireland qualifiers

Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan for a spot in the All-Ireland Super 8s.

Mickey Harte's side have been drawn against this year's beaten Ulster-finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo is the pick of the other fourth-round matches with Meath going up against Clare and Cork taking on Laois.

The games will be staged on 6-7 July at neutral venues, which will be decided by the GAA on Monday afternoon.

The fourth round qualifiers will be staged on 6-7 July at neutral venues

Following their Ulster semi-final exit at the hands of Donegal, Tyrone have revived their All-Ireland title ambitions with back-to-back qualifiers wins.

A Cathal McShane double helped the Red Hands to defeat Longford at Pearse Park and they easily despatched a below-par Kildare at Newbridge to book their place in the final round of the qualifiers.

Cavan's decision to adopt a more defensive strategy against Donegal failed to pay off in the Ulster final and they must find a way to defeat Tyrone in a championship match for the first time in 36 years if they are to reach the Super 8s for the first time.

Tyrone beat Cavan 0-18 to 1-12 when the two sides met in round three of the qualifiers last years and Mickey Harte's side also proved too strong when the teams met in Division One of the Football League in March.

The winners of the all-Ulster qualifier will join Dublin, Roscommon and either Cork or Laois in Group Two of the Super 8s.

More to follow.