All-Ireland SFC: GAA to debate second tier football championship

A Special Congress will be held in October to debate a second-tier championship

The possibility of a two-tier All-Ireland football championship has moved a step closer with two proposals to be debated by members later this year.

The GAA's Central Council has tabled two possible championship restructures that could be put in place by 2020.

The issue will be debated at a Special Congress on 19 October in Cork.

Central Council has also agreed to condense the All-Ireland club championships and scrap the the traditional St Patricks' Day finals.

Under the new club calendar, the 2020 semi finals in hurling and football will be played on the weekend of 4-5 January with the All-Ireland club finals to be staged on 19 January.

More to follow.