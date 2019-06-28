Ladies Ulster SFC final: Moriarty hoping Armagh can exact revenge over Donegal

Meabh Moriarty helped Armagh beat Monaghan in their semi-final at Pairc Esler

Ulster Senior Ladies Football final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 30 June Throw-in: 15:45 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC sport website

Armagh Ladies defender Meabh Moriarty hopes her side can exact revenge for last year's 9-21 to 4-8 Ulster SFC final defeat by Donegal when the sides meet at Clones on Sunday.

"After last year the only place we wanted to be again was the Ulster final," said Moriarty.

"We left it behind us that day and it was completely out of character how we performed.

"No one has put that to bed yet. We want to do that on Sunday."

Armagh beat Monaghan by 14 points, 5-14 to 1-12, in their semi-final while Donegal set themselves up for a tilt at three Ulster titles in a row by defeating Cavan 0-24 to 2-13 after extra-time in their last-four tie.

"We have worked hard right the way from November. Taking it one day at a time, getting into winning ways in the league and taking it from there," added Moriarty.

"We had a nice, controlled and composed game against Monaghan, and we are trying to bring that performance again."

The Clann Eireann defender has seen the profile of Ladies Football grow significantly during her career and never thought she would see the day when a mammoth 50,000 crowd would file in to Croke Park to see an All-Ireland final, as they did last September.

"Ladies Football is a completely different animal now. It is so much more demanding, physical, it's played at a faster pace and it is so much more skilful. It has just upped a level.

"When we started it was just junior and senior, then that change to junior, intermediate and senior has been massive for the game.

"It is a different kettle of fish now. It is not just going to training a couple of times a week."