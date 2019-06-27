All-Ireland qualifiers: Armagh can 'come of age' with Mayo win, says Oisin McConville

Armagh are aiming to reach the final round of the All-Ireland qualifiers for the third straight year

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Venue: MacHale Park, Castlebar Date: Saturday, 29 June Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & BBC Sport website

All-Ireland winner with Armagh Oisin McConville is urging the Orchard County to go on the attack against Mayo.

Kieran McGeeney's side travel to face the league champions in a must-win All-Ireland qualifier on Saturday.

The winners in Castlebar will advance to the final round of qualifiers, where a place in the All-Ireland Super 8s will be on offer.

"It's a coming-of-age game. If Armagh can get over Mayo, the year will have been a huge success," said McConville.

"They're stable now in Division Two and a win this week would just bring them on to the next level. A lot of people are talking about Super 8s but just to be able to take out Monaghan one week and then Mayo the next would be real progress."

Orchard must back up Monaghan win

Armagh missed out on a place in the inaugural Super 8s series last year when they lost to Roscommon in the final round of qualifiers but 2019 has arguably been a more successful year already for the Orchard men.

Their nail-biting win over Down was their first Ulster Championship victory under McGeeney while they also consolidated their place in Division Two of the league after gaining promotion last season.

Although they lost to Cavan in their replayed Ulster semi-final, they bounced back to defeat Division One-ranked Monaghan in some style last week.

Kieran McGeeney is in his fifth season in charge of Armagh

"It's a big ask but the thing for this Armagh team is to put two good performances back-to-back," added McConville.

"Monaghan are probably the best team that Armagh have beaten in the last number of years, they're an established Division One team. A lot of people might say they are on the wane but it was still a very good win for that team.

"Now the question is whether they can back it up and there's no more difficult place to go than Castlebar to try and do that against a very experienced Mayo team. But this Armagh team can do damage to any side upfront and it's just whether they can be mean enough defensively."

Attack from all angles

BBC Sport NI pundit McConville believes that Armagh must stay true to the attacking philosophy they have adopted this season if they are to win on Saturday.

The emergence of 19-year-old Rian O'Neill, who has scored 2-19 in the championship this season, and the form of Jamie Clarke (0-13) has given Armagh a potent edge in attack and the Orchard men have scored an impressive 5-65 from their four games so far this summer at an average of 0-20 per match.

"Mayo only know how to play free and open football so I think Armagh's hand will be forced a little," McConville continued.

"It could just become a complete shoot-out. It should be a great game not only for Mayo and Armagh supporters but also for the neutrals.

"The best way for Armagh to approach the game is to have confidence in what their abilities are, learn a little from Cavan in the Ulster final, when they tried to be a little more defensive but it didn't work for them, and what is working for Armagh is that they are attacking from all angles and I think that's the way to approach Mayo."

Injury-hit Mayo will be without team captain Diarmuid O'Connor on Saturday because of a wrist injury while his brother Cillian is also a doubt as he recovers from knee surgery.

Midfielder Stephen Sheridan is the main fitness concern for Armagh after the knee injury he suffered during their Ulster quarter-final win over Down.