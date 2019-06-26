All-Ireland qualifiers: Mayo suffer injury blow ahead of Armagh match

Diarmuid O'Connor is expected to undergo surgery to repair his broken wrist

League champions Mayo will be without captain Diarmuid O'Connor for their All-Ireland qualifier with Armagh.

O'Connor broke his wrist in training on Tuesday and it is feared he will miss the rest of the season.

Mayo say the forward must undergo further tests before "the full extent of the injury will be confirmed."

O'Connor's brother Cillian is also a doubt for the visit of Armagh but Donal Vaughan, James Carr, Ger Cafferkey and Seamus O'Shea are back in training.

Armagh, who ended Monaghan's championship campaign last week, will travel to Castlebar on Saturday looking to reach the final round of the All-Ireland qualifiers for the third consecutive year.

The winning side on Saturday will advance to a fourth-round match against one of the beaten provincial finalists with a place in the All-Ireland Super 8s series at stake.

The injury to Diarmuid O'Connor is that latest setback for Mayo manager James Horan after promising midfielder Matthew Ruane was also ruled out for the rest of the year with a broken collarbone.

Cillian O'Connor, who was Mayo captain last season, has yet to play a match since knee surgery last year but the Ballintubber star is thought to be nearing a return to action.

Armagh will be hoping that Stephen Sheridan will be available for the visit to McHale Park as the midfielder continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during the Orchard County's Ulster quarter-final win over Down.