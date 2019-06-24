All-Ireland qualifiers: Tyrone and Armagh handed tough away ties in round three

Padraig McCormack and Hugh Pat McGeary tackle Ben McDonnell during Tyrone's round two win over Longford

Tyrone have been drawn away to Kildare and Armagh will be away to Mayo in the third round of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers next weekend.

Tyrone saw off Longford by four points in round two on Saturday, while Armagh defeated Ulster rivals Monaghan.

The other two third-round ties will see Westmeath face Clare and Offaly take on Laois.

The dates and throw-in times for all four games are expected to be confirmed by the GAA on Monday afternoon.

Both Armagh and Tyrone will face tough encounters at Castlebar and Newbridge respectively if they are to make it to round four.

Mayo bounced back from their Connacht semi-final defeat by beating Down at Pairc Esler on Saturday, while Kildare, who lost to Dublin at the same stage of the Leinster SFC, conquered Antrim at Corrigan Park.