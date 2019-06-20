Darren Hughes: Monaghan man's eight-week ban for water-carrier incident is upheld

An ankle injury has kept Hughes out of Monaghan's summer campaign

The GAA has upheld an eight-week ban handed to Monaghan's Darren Hughes for an incident which took place while he was acting as the team's water carrier.

Hughes, who is currently injured, got involved in an altercation between players at the end of his side's All-Ireland first-round qualifier win over Fermanagh on 9 June.

He challenged the suspension but the GAA's CCCC ruled that it will stand.

Hughes was fulfilling the 'maor uisce' role for his team during the game.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee met on Wednesday after the Scotstown utility player requested a hearing.

Fermanagh ended the match with 12 players as James McMahon and Paul McCusker were both sent off after the incident which Hughes became embroiled in following Conor McCarthy's last-gasp Monaghan goal.

The Erne County's Lee Cullen was red carded earlier in the second half as Monaghan went on to earn a 1-10 to 1-6 victory.

Monaghan face Armagh in a round-two qualifier at Clones on Saturday.