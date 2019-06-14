Tiernan McCann: Tyrone man gets proposed two-match ban after semi-final incident

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC pundits and Mickey Harte react to Tiernan McCann incident

Tyrone's Tiernan McCann has been handed a proposed two-match ban by GAA disciplinary bosses following the controversial incident in the Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Donegal.

TV pictures showed McCann's right hand making contact with the mouth of Stephen McMenamin and also appearing to step on the Donegal man's neck.

Referee David Gough did not see the incident, but the CCCC reviewed it.

The ruling relates to both offences, with the bans to run concurrently.

The two-match penalty is understood to have been proposed by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee and the player now has the option of accepting the sanction or appealing against it.

The Tyrone player appeared to attempt to wrest McMenamin's gum shield out of his mouth as the Donegal player was on his back on the Kingspan Breffni turf and the Killyclogher man then seemed to catch the defender's neck with a boot.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland GAA Championship pundit Oisin McConville described McCann's behaviour as "inexcusable", adding that GAA bosses were "bound to take a look at it".

McConville's fellow BBC analyst Martin Clarke also described the incident as "not a good look".

If McCann's proposed sanction does remain in place, he will miss Tyrone's All-Ireland qualifier against Longford at Pearse Park on Saturday, 22 June.