Paddy Tally: Down manager praises his side's second-half display against Tipperary

Donal O'Hare's goal helped Down to recover to claim a three-point win over Tipperary

Down manager Paddy Tally was delighted with the character shown by his team to overcome Tipperary in their All-Ireland qualifier at Pairc Esler.

The Mournemen came from a goal down at half time to clinch a 1-13 to 1-10 win.

Tally's side will now return to Newry to host Division One League champions Mayo in the second round.

"We weren't happy at half time, we were wasteful with good chances and forcing things against a very good team," said Tally after the Tipperary win.

"But in the second half we showed a lot of character and that was so important in a game like that, that you were prepared to go to the wire and fair play to the lads they came out the right way."

Trailing by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, Down made three changes within the opening minutes of the second period with Cory Quinn contributing three points as their manager delivered a stern half-time team talk.

"You have to be honest with them too. These lads are big enough to understand that when they're not playing well the scoreboard shows it," Tally added.

"You have to sort things out but they did and it was as much about the players sorting things out as well. A lot is made about managers and what they do but it is a lot about the players, they addressed a lot of the issues that were going on and more importantly when they went back out onto the pitch and acted out what they needed to do.

"There were times in the second half when the turnover count was high, we were tackling like demons, we were turning ball over and even though we were giving it away again at some times but we were always there until the very end and it was just nice to get across the line."

Down will be strengthened by the return of Caolan Mooney for the visit of All-Ireland contenders Mayo after the midfielder was suspended for his side's first-round qualifier but Tally believes that his team will take great encouragement from their victory, adding: "That was a big game for a lot of young players, it was only the second time playing at Championship level for a lot of them.

"So I want to enjoy the feeling of winning but I also want them to realise that there's going to be a bigger challenge coming down the line."