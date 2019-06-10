All-Ireland qualifiers: Monaghan to face Armagh in round two while Tyrone play Longford

Monaghan's Dessie Ward
Monaghan's Dessie Ward saw his team depart at the quarter-final stage of the Ulster SFC

Monaghan have been drawn to face Ulster provincial rivals Armagh in round two of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.

Tyrone will face Longford, Antrim play Kildare, Mayo take on Down and Derry will play Laois, with ties scheduled for the weekend of 22-23 June.

Tyrone travel to their Division Three opponents after losing to Donegal.

The dates, venues and throw-in times for the games will be announced by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Hands' defeat by Donegal in the Ulster semi-final means that Mickey Harte's side must navigate their way through the qualifiers if they are to secure a place in the Super 8s and maintain their hopes of reaching an All-Ireland final for the second time.

Armagh face a testing trip to Clones following their Ulster semi-final replay reverse at the hands of Cavan, who defeated Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of the Ulster Championship.

Antrim, Down, Derry and Monaghan all made it through the first round of qualifiers last weekend.

