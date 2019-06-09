Ulster Ladies SFC: Armagh hammer Monaghan to reach second successive final

Niamh Reel was amongst the goals for Armagh

Armagh reached a second Ulster Ladies SFC final in a row with a 14-point victory over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Aoife McCoy scored twice with Niamh Reel, Blaithin Mackin and Eve Lavery also getting goals in the 5-14 to 1-12 win.

Captain Cora Courtney got the goal for Monaghan, who rallied late in the first period before the Orchard County dominated the second half.

Donegal beat Armagh in the 2018 final.

Armagh made a fantastic start to the match, with McCoy scoring the first of her two goals after just 18 seconds, netting after a sublime long ball by Caroline O'Hanlon found Blaithin Mackin.

Skipper Kelly Mallon added two frees from the left and Mackin kicked a long-range point to put the hosts six ahead by just the fifth minute.

A free from Rosemary Courtney got Monaghan on the scoreboard but Mallon and Caroline O'Hanlon landed frees in quick succession, and McCoy pointed two minutes later.

Two towering points by Mallon from long range were followed by a second Armagh goal when Mackin's shot came back off the woodwork and Reel slotted the ball home.

That put Armagh 2-8 to 0-1 ahead midway through the opening period but, to their credit, Monaghan fought back and outscored the Orchard outfit 1-5 to a single point during the the remainder of the half.

Corner back Casey Treanor and Chloe McBride each kicked good scores and, although Armagh goalkeeper Caroline O'Hare saved a penalty from Courtney, the Monaghan captain tucked away the rebound.

Reel broke the scoring sequence with a point for Armagh but Monaghan got three in first-half injury time - Courtney and Shauna Coyle from play either side of another Rosemary Courtney free.

Coyle also got the first score of the second half after good approach play and it took two timely interceptions in defence from O'Hanlon to break up promising Monaghan attacks.

But Armagh gave themselves breathing space with a 42nd minute goal, touched home by Lavery, who added a point before giving way to All Star Mackin, who hadn't been deemed fit to start.

McCoy got Armagh's fourth goal and Blaithin Mackin raised a fifth green flag for Lorraine McCaffrey and Fionnuala McAtamney's team as the game ended in a torrential downpour.

Scorers: Armagh: A McCoy 2-1, K Mallon 0-5 (3f), B Mackin, N Reel 1-2 each, E Lavery 1-1, C O'Hanlon 0-2, A Mackin 0-1.

Monaghan: R Courtney 0-5 (4f), C Courtney 1-2 (1-0 pen), S Coyle 0-3, C Treanor 0-1, C McBride 0-1.

Armagh: C O'Hare, S Marley, E Lavery, R O'Reilly; C McKenna, C McCambridge, T Grimes; N Coleman, C O'Hanlon; M Moriarty, A McCoy, K Mallon; A Donaldson, B Mackin, N Reel. Subs: A Mackin for Lavery (42), C Morgan for O'Reilly (46), N Murphy for Reel (52), M Watters for Mallon (54), C Towe for C McKenna (57),

Monaghan: B Tierney; N Kerr, S Boyd, C Treanor; A McAnespie, H McSkane, S Coyle; A McCarey, E McAnespie; R Courtney, C Courtney, C McBride; E Woods, M Monaghan, C McAnespie. Subs: B McAleer for McBride (55), L Flynn for Monaghan (56), N McGuirk for Treanor (57), R Hughes for McSkane (58).