Mickey Graham: Cavan boss says composure was key to Ulster SFC semi-final victory

Graham 'shocked' as Cavan reach provincial final

Cavan manager Mickey Graham said his players have given the county a "special day" by reaching their first Ulster SFC final since 2001.

The Breffnimen secured a 0-23 to 0-17 victory over Armagh at Clones in Sunday's championship semi-final replay.

Graham's side will return to the same venue on 23 June to take on Donegal in the decider.

"The players did the business and this is their victory," he said.

"The game took a lot of twists and turns during the course of it, but our lads showed great composure and nerve for the second week running.

"Armagh had a couple of patches when they came back at us, but we took the right options at the right times thankfully.

"I'm a bit shocked just now as it's been such a long time for a county like Cavan with such a strong tradition in the Ulster Championship to reach the final.

"It's a special day, not just for the players but for everyone associated with Cavan."

Niall Murray was in fine form in Cavan's victory

Niall Murray kicked five points and Dara McVeety hit four as Cavan delivered a fine footballing display after last week's draw.

Armagh fought hard in the second-half and reduced the deficit to one point, but the Breffnimen finished strongly to secure their first final place in 18 years.

Looking ahead to the decider, Graham said holders Donegal will be a "step up" for his men.

"It will be a huge task for us as they have been playing up and down in Division One and Two for the last few seasons," he added.

"But I am not worried about Donegal tonight - instead I'm going to concentrate on this victory.

"All I could ask of my players is that they give everything they have and battle to the end, and they certainly did that."