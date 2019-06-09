All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Monaghan beat 12-man Fermanagh at Clones

Monaghan forward Dermot Malone holds off Fermanagh's Conall Jones in Sunday's qualifier

Monaghan gained some revenge for their 2018 Ulster semi-final defeat as they sent 12-man Fermanagh crashing out of this year's Championship.

Ryan Lyons' netted early for Fermanagh but a red card for Lee Cullen left them a man down for most of the second half.

Monaghan led by a point at the break and a point separated the sides before Conor McCarthy's injury-time goal.

That goal sparked an ugly end as James McMahon and Paul McCusker both saw red for their part in a melee.

The bad-tempered finish continued after the full-time whistle as shoving matches broke out across the field, but it is Monaghan who progress into the second round of the qualifiers while Fermanagh's summer is already at an end.

Goal opener flatters to deceive

The game began in the most unlikely fashion - with a Fermanagh goal.

The Ernemen were quickest onto the front foot as Declan McCusker flashed an early wide before Lyons grabbed the opening score of the game in the fifth minute.

A Fermanagh raid up the left flank appeared to have broken down but Monaghan had failed to pick up Lyons, who had ghosted behind their full-back line, and the Erne Gaels clubman had time to catch, turn and pick his spot beyond the advancing Rory Beggan.

Ryan Jones fires into the Monaghan net early in the Clones encounter

Lyons added another free as Fermanagh clinically took their chances and then retreated to frustrate their opponents.

In the 11th minute, Monaghan's Ryan Wylie gathered the ball deep inside his own half and dashed 70 metres upfield before being forced to turn and kick backwards 30 metres to find a team-mate in space.

Monaghan probed and feinted before Conor McCarthy kicked a hopeful wide and the stage was set for a tense encounter.

Hughes rallies the Farney army

It took Monaghan 15 minutes to register their first score when Niall Kearns landed a monster point from outside the 45 but with Conor McManus being well marked by Che Cullen, the Farneymen needed to find inspiration from further out the field.

Minutes after Fermanagh had seen a second goal chance thwarted, midfielder Kieran Hughes jinked into a sliver of space and unleashed a superb shot to renew belief within his side.

McCarthy created a goal chance for Fintan Kelly, whose shot was brilliantly blocked on the line by Lyons, but Beggan came forward to land a monster free from out on the right sideline.

Monaghan had found their stride as further scores flowed from Hughes and Vinny Corey, who celebrated a 40-metre bomb with a pump of the fist as his side took the lead just as injury-time began.

Ernemen undermanned

Fermanagh did not score from the 16th minute until the 42nd when McCusker added a much-needed point but the Ernemen missed their chance to regain the lead 10 minutes later.

Monaghan struggled to deal with a towering ball into the small square and Conall Jones was shoved in the back to win a penalty but Beggan produced a superb diving save to deny Seamus Quigley's effort.

Rory Gallagher's side were reduced to 14 shortly afterwards when Lee Cullen was sent off for an off-the-ball incident that also saw Jack McCarron earn a booking.

Referee Maurice Deegan shows the red card to Fermanagh's Lee Cullen

Monaghan talisman McManus, who was held to just two points, was also black carded for a deliberate trip as the game threatened to boil over.

Helter-skelter finish

In the absence of their marquee forward, Monaghan looked laboured and when Conall Jones fisted over the bar in the 63rd minute there was just a point between the sides.

It was as close as Fermanagh could get however. Quigley hit the post and then saw an injury-time free drift just wide of the posts as Monaghan held firm.

As they pressed for another score, Fermanagh keeper James McGrath attempted an ambitious quick kickout that was cleverly read by Hughes, who passed across goal for McCarthy to fist a simple finish.

Fermanagh's frustrations got the better of them during the closing seconds as Monaghan held firm to take revenge for their Ulster semi-final loss last year.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-1); K Duffy (0-1), V Corey (0-1), R Wylie; K O'Connell, C Boyle, D Ward; F Kelly, K Hughes (0-2); R McAnespie (0-1), D Malone, S Carey; C McCarthy (1-0), N Kearns (0-1), C McManus (0-2).

Subs: C Forde, D Mone, J Mealiff, D Wylie, J McCarron (0-1), G Doogan, P McKenna, O Duffy, S O'Hanlon, B McGinn, M Bannigan.

Fermanagh: J McGrath; J Cassidy, C Cullen, L Cullen; U Kelm, J McMahon, K Connor; B Mulrone, R Jones; D Teague (0-1), A Breen, C Corrigan (0-1); D McCusker (0-1), C Jones (0-1), R Lyons (1-1).

Subs: G Doherty, E Donnelly, S Quigley (0-1), T Daly, S McGullion, T Clarke, P McCusker, K McDonnell, C McBrien, D McGurn, R O'Callaghan.