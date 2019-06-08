Ladies Ulster SFC: Holders Donegal beat Tyrone to reach last four

Niamh Hegarty was on target for Donegal as they reached the last four

Holders Donegal hit three goals as they secured a four-point home victory over Tyrone at Breffni Park to reach the semi-finals of the Ulster Ladies SFC.

Geraldine McLaughlin scored twice and Niamh Hegarty also found the net as the defending champions withstood a strong challenge from the Red Hands.

The hosts led 2-6 to 0-8 at the interval, with Maria Canavan and Niamh McGirr then finding the net for Tyrone in the second half.

Donegal will play Cavan in the semis.

Donegal eased into a two-point lead with a Geraldine McLaughlin free and a well-worked score from Amy Boyle Carr, and it was Karen Guthrie who made to 0-3 to 0-1 on five minutes.

But with Neamh Woods performing strongly in the central area, the Red Hands pressed for scores through Maria Canavan, Niamh O'Neill and Woods.

Katy Herron and Evelyn McGinley won valuable possession around the middle sector as Donegal responded with scores from McLaughlin (free) and Kate Keeney, whose searing drive was brilliantly deflected over the bar by goalkeeper Shannon Lynch.

Maxi Curran's side opened up a four-point gap in the 20th minute when full forward McLaughlin smashed home a superb goal, giving Lynch no chance as her angled shot flew into the top corner.

At the other end, goalkeeper Aoife McColgan came to her side's rescue with a wonderful stop from Niamh O'Neill, who looked certain to net.

Hegarty grabbed a second Donegal goal just before the break to send her side in with a 2-6 to 0-8 advantage, which was increased early in the second half when McLaughlin won a penalty which she slotted home herself.

Aoibhinn McHugh won a Tyrone penalty which Canavan dispatched in the 43rd minute, but Guthrie's accuracy from frees kept the Red Hands at arm's length.

Canavan, with another free, brought her tally to 1-8, and Gerry Moane's side continued to press, going into the final 10 minutes just four behind.

Tyrone centre back McGirr collected Aoibhinn McHugh's pass to fire home a spectacular 57th minute goal, but the holders held on to win by four.

Scorers: Donegal: G McLaughlin (2-4, 1-0 pen, 0-4f), K Guthrie (0-6, 3f), N Hegarty (1-0), K Keeney (0-1), A Boyle Carr (0-1), R Friel (0-1).

Tyrone: M Canavan (1-8, 1-0 pen 0-6f), N McGirr (1-0), N Woods (0-1); N Hughes (0-1), N O'Neill (0-1), M Mallon (0-1),

Donegal: A McColgan; A.M. McGlynn, E Gallagher, R Rogers; N Carr, N McLaughlin, T Doherty; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie, K Keeney, A Boyle Carr; N Hegarty, G McLaughlin, S McGroddy. Subs: S McLaughlin for Rogers (h-t), R Friel for Hegarty (h-t).

Tyrone: S Lynch; C Hunter, J Barrett, C Conway; S McCarroll, N McGirr, E Brennan; E.J. Gervin, N Woods; N Hughes, M Canavan, A McHugh; N O'Neill, M Mallon, C Kelly. Subs: D Gallagher for Kelly (43), T McLoughlin for McCarroll (54), S Byrne for McHugh (59).