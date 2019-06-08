All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Saffrons fight back to overcome Louth

Louth forward Sam Mulroy attempts to grasp the ball from Antrim's Michael McCarry

Matthew Fitzpatrick scored two goals as Antrim came back from six points down to defeat Louth 2-16 to 1-11 in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Andy McDonnell netted as the Drogheda hosts hit 1-5 without reply before Fitzpatrick's quickfire double turned the game in Antrim's favour.

The Ulster side led 2-5 to 1-7 at the break and fired over five unanswered points to move clear.

Louth duo Fergal Sheeky and Declan Byrne were sent off late in the game.

Saffrons forward Ryan Murray sent over the opening two points but it soon looked bleak for the Ulster side with Louth's 1-5 blast.

It ended with McDonnell palming into the net after Louth pounced on a poor kick-out from Antrim keeper Padraig Nugent.

Louth forward Andy McDonnell supplies the finish for the opening oal of the game

Eunan Walsh's point got Antrim back on the scoreboard and then Fitzpatrick blasted into the roof of the Louth net on 20 minutes.

Another powerful finish from Fitzpatrick four minutes later left it 2-3 to 1-5 and Antrim remained one point clear at half-time.

Louth forward Ryan Burns hit the Antrim post in the opening minutes and the Wee County were denied again by the woodword on the restart when Eoghan Duffy struck the upright.

Antrim also squandered a goal chance early in the second when Declan Lynch failed to find the target after another kick-out blunder, this time from Louth keeper Sheeky.

A decisive five-point salvo moved Lenny Harbinson's side 2-13 to 1-9 in front with the scores coming from Colum Duffin (2), Paddy McCormick, Ruairi Scott and Patrick McBride.

Louth's discipline faltered with Sheeky red-carded after a challenge on Duffin and Byrne soon followed for two yellow cards.

Ryan Murray added another point to make it six for the game as an impressive Antrim cruised to victory and a place in the second round draw on Monday.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers first round Saturday 8 June Offaly 1-21 London 1-11 Leitrim 0-15 Wicklow 0-13 Wexford 0-10 Derry 4-16 Louth 1-11 Antrim 2-16