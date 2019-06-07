McDonagh Cup: Antrim on brink of McCarthy Cup spot

John Dillon of Antrim
Full-back John Dillon returns to the Antrim defence

Antrim's hurlers will secure a place in the All-Ireland hurling championship if they can defeat Westmeath on Saturday.

A victory in Dunloy would clinch a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, with both finalists set to advance to the All-Ireland series this summer.

Antrim have won two of their three matches in the second-tier competition and trail Laois, who have played a game less, on points difference.

Laois can also secure their final place when they visit Kerry on Saturday.

Ahead of their final round-robin match, Saffrons boss Neal Peden has made two changes to the side that started their round three win over Offaly.

Joe McDonagh Cup table
PWDLFAPts
Laois220064524
Antrim320182744
Westmeath210149382
Kerry210138502
Offaly300374930

James McNaughton, who scored four points off the bench in Tullamore last week, has been rewarded with a place in the full-forward line ahead of Eoin O'Neill while the other change sees John Dillon start at full-back instead of Martin Burke.

Two-goal hero against Offaly, Keelan Molloy retains his place at wing-forward while Neil McManus is named in attack and swaps roles with midfielder Nicky McKeague.

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, J Dillon, S Rooney; M Donnelly, P Burke (capt), J Maskey; D Kearney, N McKeague; N McManus, R McCambridge, K Molloy; C Clarke, N Elliott, J McNaughton.

Subs: K McCreevy, E Campbell, E O'Neill, C Boyd, J O'Connell, D McCloskey, K Rice, C McHugh, R Molloy, C Patterson, S Duffin, F McCambridge, M Burke, E Gillan, C McCann.

