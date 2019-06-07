Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh's Dongahy to miss Cavan replay

Donaghy will miss Armagh's Ulster SFC semi-final replay against Cavan

2019 Ulster SFC semi-final replay: Armagh v Cavan Date: Sunday 9 June Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW & BBC Sport website; Full deferred coverage on BBC Two Northern Ireland & BBC iPlayer starting at 19:00 BST.

Brendan Dongahy has lost his bid to play in Armagh's Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan on Sunday.

The influential centre-back has failed to overturn the red card he was shown during the drawn match in Clones.

Dongahy was dismissed in the final seconds of normal time for a challenge on opposite number Killian Clarke and he must now serve a one-game ban.

Cavan's Ciaran Brady was also red-carded in Clones but he chose not to lodge an appeal against his punishment.

Charlie Vernon and Joe McElroy will be among the candidates to replace Donaghy in the reshuffled Orchard backline.

Armagh boss Kieran Donaghy will also hope that midfielder Jarlath Og Burns will be cleared to play after suffering a concussion during the drawn match.