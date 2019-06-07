All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Antrim and Derry begin with away matches

Derry and Antrim both lost to Tyrone in the early stages of the Ulster Championship

2019 All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Wexford v Derry & Louth v Antrim Date: Saturday, 8 June Venues: Innovate Wexford Park (16:45 BST) & Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda (19:00 BST) Coverage: Live commentary of Louth v Antrim on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website with updates from Wexford v Derry

Antrim and Derry begin their respective All-Ireland qualifier campaigns on Saturday as both counties seek long-awaited Championship victories.

Antrim have not tasted Championship success since 2015 while Derry's last summer win came in the 2017 qualifiers.

Antrim are unchanged for their trip to Louth as they aim to build on their quarter-final display against Tyrone.

Derry face an arduous trek to Wexford for a rematch with their opponents from Division Four this season.

On their way to clinching promotion to Division Three, the Oak Leafers came out on top of a seven-goal battle against Wexford in March but Damian McErlain's side will be wary of the threat posed by a side that will be smarting from their shock defeat by Louth in the first round of Leinster.

"It's not a bad draw considering the Division One teams that are in the qualifiers. It's definitely a game to look forward to," conceded Derry full-back Brendan Rogers.

"We played them in the league and it was a very high-scoring affair so we know that they can attack and get good scores. So that's something that we'll have to focus on if we're to get through to the next round."

Derry look to 'kick on' from Tyrone loss

Derry are also seeking to build on an encouraging performance during their Ulster preliminary-round defeat by a heavily-favoured Tyrone side.

The Oak Leafers have not won a provincial match since 2015 but the performances of the likes of Padraig Cassidy, Shane McGuigan and Enda Lynn at Healy Park have given rise to cautious optimism within the panel.

Media playback is not supported on this device Derry will 'have to be on it' to move past Wexford says McErlain

"In years gone by there's been really good league and championship performances that never equated to much come the All-Ireland campaign," Rogers added.

"We know as well as anyone that you really need to get over the first couple of games to have a feel-good factor about your season.

"We're hoping that the work that we've put in since the Tyrone game will stand to us in the qualifiers and will help us produce a good performance."

Saffrons target rare qualifier success

Antrim's second-half rally in their Ulster quarter-final exit to Tyrone has given their beleaguered supporters some hope of a championship victory on Saturday.

Manager Lenny Harbinson has kept faith with the side that started against the Red Hands with goalscorers Patrick McCormick and James McAuley among the players to impress.

Declan Lynch can captain Antrim to their first championship success in four years

The Saffrons, who are facing another season in Division Four next year, will be going up against a Louth side that finished just a point outside the promotion places in Division Three and beat Wexford by four points in Leinster before a heavy 26-point defeat by Dublin in their provincial quarter-final.

Antrim's last championship victory was in the first round of the 2015 qualifiers when they upset Laois at O'Moore Park.

Antrim: P Nugent; P McCormick, R Johnston, P Gallagher; P McBride, D Lynch, N Delargy; C Duffin, S Beatty; J McAuley, M Fitzpatrick, K Quinn; R Murray, J Smith, E Walsh.

Subs: A Hasson, M McCarry, J Dowling, R McNulty, J Mallon, C Mallon, R Scott, C Murray, P Branagan, F Burke.