All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: 'Uncertainty' surrounds Monaghan's summer hopes

Fermanagh defender Che Cullen and Monaghan All Star forward Conor McManus set to tussle again at Clones on Saturday

2019 All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Monaghan v Fermanagh Date: Sunday, 9 June Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 13:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website from 13:30 BST

Paul Finlay says Monaghan's first round qualifier with Fermanagh will reveal a lot about their potential challenge for a place in the Super 8s this summer.

Saturday's clash is a repeat of last year's Ulster semi-final won by the Erne county, though Monaghan went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals.

"There is uncertainty over Monaghan and whether they can rise it to the levels of last year," stated ex-player Finlay.

Down, Derry and Antrim's qualifiers are also on BBC Radio Ulster this weekend.

There is live commentary of Antrim's first round qualifier away to Louth on Saturday (19:00 BST) on MW and the BBC Sport website, after the Ulster SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Donegal, as well updates from Wexford v Derry (16:45).

There's also coverage of Down's first round qualifier against Tipperary at Pairc Esler on Sunday (14:00).

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly climbs highest to score the dramatic injury-time goal against Monaghan which put his team through to last year's Ulster SFC final

Monaghan's game against Fermanagh at Clones is undoubtedly the tie of the round, and BBC Sport NI pundit Finlay believes home advantage is a big factor.

"The three-week break from the Ulster defeat by Cavan will have given Monaghan some breathing space and the big Clones pitch will allow them to express themselves and play a bit of football," said Finlay, who won two Ulster titles with Monaghan.

"The build-up has been fairly low-key but there's been no criticism at all of the team from the supporters, because of the success and the great days this team has brought to the county in recent years.

"This isn't a draw either team will have wanted, you'd rather not have an Ulster derby in the first few rounds of the qualifiers, especially when they played each other last year.

"That Ulster semi-final will still be very fresh in the minds of the Monaghan players and management and you're always looking for an edge, so that defeat could fire them towards a big performance."