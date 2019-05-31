Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim aim to pile more misery on struggling Offaly

Offaly are in danger of relegation to the third-tier Christy Ring Cup

Antrim hurlers will aim to pile further misery on struggling Offaly in Saturday's crucial Joe McDonagh Cup game in Tullamore.

The former All-Ireland champions have lost their opening two games and appear in danger of slipping down to the third-tier Christy Ring Cup.

Following those defeats, boss Kevin Martin stepped down with another Offaly great Joachim Kelly taking over.

Antrim beat Kerry in their opener but then lost to table toppers Laois.

Joe McDonagh Cup table P W D L F A Pts Laois 2 2 0 0 64 52 4 Westmeath 2 1 0 1 49 38 2 Antrim 2 1 0 1 50 54 2 Kerry 2 1 0 1 38 50 2 Offaly 2 0 0 2 44 61 0

The Saffrons themselves will be in danger of get sucked into the relegation picture if Offaly clinch a home win at O'Connor Park.

Antrim manager Neal Peden has warned his troops to expect a reaction from Offaly after the recent upheaval in the county.

In the tight five-team group, four points could be enough to clinch a place in the final - if Laois win all their games - so Offaly could conceivably still fight their way back into contention.

The interim Offaly boss has made six changes from the 3-18 to 0-14 defeat by Westmeath with new panellist Peter Geraghty named at left half-forward and Cillian Kiely, Shane Kinsella, Aidan Treacy, Paddy Murphy and Kevin Connolly also drafted in.

Antrim host Westmeath in their final group game next weekend with Offaly completing their matches away to Kerry on 15 June.

The Saffrons have an injury concern over captain Conor McCann who has a knee issue.

Offaly won four All-Ireland titles in the 1980s and 1990s (1981, 1985, 1994 and 1998) but the county's fortunes have dipped considerably over the last 20 years and a drop to the third tier is now a distinct possibility.

Offaly: E Cahill; B Conneely, D Shortt, P Camon (capt); C Kiely, S Kinsella, M Egan; A Treacy, P Murphy; C Egan, J Bergin, P Geraghty; S Dooley, O Kelly, K Connolly.

Antrim: (tba)

WEEKEND HURLING FIXTURES

Saturday

Joe McDonagh Cup Offaly v Antrim Tullamore, 15:00 BST

Christy Ring Cup Donegal v Down Letterkenny, 15:00 Derry v Wicklow Owenbeg, 15:00 Roscommon v Meath Athleague, 13:00 London v Kildare Ruislip, 13:00

Nicky Rackard Cup Longford v Armagh Pearse Park, 13:00 Monaghan v Warwickshire Inniskeen, 13:00 Tyrone v Louth Healy Park, 15:00 Sligo v Mayo Scarden, 15:00

Sunday

Leinster SHC Carlow v Dublin Dr Cullen Park, 15:00