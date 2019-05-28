Ulster SFC: Blow for Down as Mooney red card appeal rejected

Down vice-captain Caolan Mooney will be missing for the home qualifier next month

Caolan Mooney is suspended for Down's All-Ireland qualifier against Tipperary after his dismissal in the defeat by Armagh was upheld.

The midfielder appealed after he was sent off for a high challenge on Aidan Nugent just before half-time in the Ulster SFC game earlier this month.

The GAA Central Hearings Committee found the "alleged infraction proven".

Down boss Paddy Tally bemoaned the red card, suggesting similar tackles in the match were met by a yellow card.

Mooney was alleged to have breached a ruling in that he was 'Behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent".

The resulting one-game ban means he is not available for the Mourne team's opening qualifier, which will be played on 8/9 June.

Mooney was named Down's vice-captain after Tally took charge of the county last August.