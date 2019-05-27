All-Ireland SFC: Horan hopes to push through second-tier championship

GAA president John Horan
John Horan says there is an appetite for a change to the All-Ireland SFC format

GAA president John Horan plans to bring proposals for a Tier 2 All-Ireland Championship forward to a central council meeting next month.

The proposals could see the All-Ireland SFC split with teams from Division Three and Four competing in a separate second-tier competition next year.

"There's an appetite out there within the organisation to go ahead with a Tier 2 Championship," Horan told RTE.

"Now is the time to grab that while the appetite is out there."

He added: "When you look at the championships in the last few weeks, you see great local derbies and great matches and then you see some games a little bit too big a gap in the actual result.

"With the big gap in results, if you look at the draw we've made this morning (Monday), you see a large number of Division Three and Four teams are already in the qualifier section."

"I think we will possibly get it through at Central Council - if we do we'll call a Special Congress in September/October to look at putting it forward to maybe having it introduced next year."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you