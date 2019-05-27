All-Ireland SFC: Monaghan to face Fermanagh in qualifiers

Fermanagh and the Farney team will lock horns in an All-Ireland qualifiers derby

Monaghan have been drawn against Fermanagh in an all-Ulster encounter in the opening All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

The Farney side, who will have home advantage, were beaten by Cavan in the Ulster SFC while Fermanagh lost out to Donegal on Sunday.

Down will host Tipperary and Derry are away to Wexford while Antrim visit Louth.

The other games on 8/9 June are Carlow v Kildare/Longford, Westmeath v Waterford and Leitrim v Wicklow.

Monaghan will be out for revenge against their derby rivals after last year's Ulster semi-final defeat by the Ernemen at Healy Park.

Antrim were also weekend losers in Ulster with the Saffrons going down 2-23 to 2-9 at the hands of Tyrone on Saturday.

Down were involved in the pick of the Ulster SFC games in 2019 as they were edged out by Armagh in Pairc Esler thriller.

Dates, venues and throw-in times for the eight fixtures will be confirmed on Tuesday.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round one

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Westmeath v Waterford