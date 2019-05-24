Ulster SFC: Cavanagh makes Tyrone quarter-final return

Cavanagh came off the bench during Tyrone's preliminary round match against Derry

2019 Ulster SFC quarter-final: Antrim v Tyrone Date: Saturday 25 May Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Throw-in: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 17:45 BST; live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website

Colm Cavanagh has been restored to the Tyrone team for their Ulster quarter-final against Antrim on Saturday.

Cavanagh, who came off the bench but was later replaced during the Red Hands' first-round win over Derry, replaces midfielder Brian Kennedy.

Padraig Nugent is preferred to Andrew Hasson in the Antrim goal as one of four changes from their final football league match against Limerick in March.

Ricky Johnston, James Smith and Odhran Eastwood also start for the Saffrons.

Antrim: P Nugent; P McCormick, R Johnston, P Gallagher; P McBride, D Lynch, N Delargy; C Duffin, S Beatty; J McAuley, M Fitzpatrick, K Quinn; R Murray, J Smith, O Eastwood.

Tyrone: N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, P Hampsey, M Cassidy; C Cavanagh, B McDonnell; M Donnelly, N Sludden, F Burns; C McShane, P Harte, R Donnelly.