Ulster SFC: Down to appeal against Caolan Mooney's red card

Down will appeal against the red card shown to Caolan Mooney during their extra-time defeat by Armagh on Sunday.

The midfielder was sent off for a high challenge on Aidan Nugent just before half-time.

Unless the card is rescinded, Mooney will miss his side's first round All Ireland qualifier on 8 June.

After Sunday's game Down boss Paddy Tally bemoaned the decision, suggesting similar tackles during the match had been met by a yellow card.

Down led by two points when Mooney was dismissed in the 35th minute and played the entire second half with 14-men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage they fought back from a five point deficit late in the game to force extra-time, but Armagh came out on top in the extra period.

Mooney was named Down's vice-captain after Tally took charge of the county last August.