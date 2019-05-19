Mooney red card 'harsh and costly' - Down boss Tally

Caolan Mooney was sent-off when Down were leading 1-5 to 0-7

Down boss Paddy Tally believes Caolan Mooney's controversial red card against Armagh was a harsh decision which could have cost them a Championship victory.

Midfielder Mooney got a red card for a high challenge on Aidan Nugent late in the first half before Armagh eventually won 3-13 to 2-17 after extra-time.

"It's disappointing because I think it was nothing worse than other tackles which went on in the game," said Tally.

"It had a massive bearing because we were in a good place at that time."

Report: Armagh edge out Down in dramatic quarter-final

Video: We looked like we'd thrown it away

As it happened: Armagh beat Down in extra-time

Tally, in his first season as Down manager, added: "Caolan's our vice-captain and one of our most consistent players this year, and to lose him was a big blow to the team.

"There were similar tackles which went on and they were only yellows. I don't know, I would have to view it again."

Meanwhile, Armagh skipper Rory Grugan said they should have closed the game out in normal game.

"We threw it away and then Down looked as if they had it done and will probably feel hard done by as they were unlucky there at the end.

"We showed character and I'm just delighted to get over the line.

"We had a bit of luck and the impact from our bench was also important.

"When you see the likes of Andy Murnin coming back after such a long injury, and loads of other boys as well."