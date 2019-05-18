Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim beaten by Laois at O'Moore Park

Saffrons forward Neil McManus hit a three-pointer in Portlaois

Antrim went down a first defeat in the McDonagh Cup as Laois overcame the Ulster side 2-24 to 1-19 at O'Moore Park on Saturday.

Paddy Purcell and Willie Dunphy netted for the hosts in the first half while Neil McManus saw his penalty superbly saved by Laois keeper Enda Rowland.

Laois led 2-13 to 0-9 at the break and stayed in control despite McManus netting the only second-half goal.

Antrim started their campaign with victory over Kerry last weekend.

Purcell gave the Leinster team the perfect start by finding the Saffrons net after just four minutes.

Laois were six points in front when McManus missed out with his 23rd minute penalty and Dunphy added the second goal two minutes later.

Ryan McCambridge was Antrim's top first-half scorer with three points

Antrim faced a 10-point deficit at half-time and while they never threatened a comeback, they did manage to outscore Laois in the second period.

That was thanks to Saffrons forward McManus scoring their sole goal with 10 minutes left.

Antrim are back in McDonagh Cup action in a fortnight with a trip to take on Offaly.