Ulster SFC: Kieran McGeeney names four Armagh debutants to face Down

Jarlath Og Burns helped St Mary's College reach the Sigerson Cup final in 2019

2019 Ulster SFC: Down v Armagh Date: Sunday 19 May Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website; deferred coverage on BBC2 from 19:00 BST

Jarlath Og Burns and Rian O'Neill are among four players making their Ulster championship debuts for Armagh in Sunday's first round game against Down.

Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Nugent are also included in the starting line-up for the derby game at Pairc Esler in Newry.

Burns, whose father Jarlath captained Armagh to an Ulster title in 1999, is in midfield with Charlie Vernon.

Stefan Campbell, James Morgan, Mark Shields and Stephen Sheridan are among those not named in the first fifteen.

Nugent is a surprise inclusion by manager Kieran McGeeney in the half forwards with Crossmaglen's O'Neill in a full-forward line also featuring Jamie Clarke and captain Rory Grugan.

Ryan Kennedy is at right half-back alongside the vastly experienced Brendan Donaghy and Aidan Forker.

Armagh are seeking their first win in the Ulster SFC since 2014.

Armagh (Ulster SFC v Down): B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, P Hughes; R Kennedy, B Donaghy, A Forker; C Vernon, J Og Burns; A Nugent, E Rafferty, J Hall; R Grugan, R O'Neill, J Clarke.