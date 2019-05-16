Ulster SFC: Malachy O'Rourke warns Monaghan not to underestimate Cavan

Monaghan's narrow win over Cavan in March effectively secured the Farney men's Division One status and relegated the Breffni County

2019 Ulster SFC: Cavan v Monaghan Date: Saturday 18 May Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website; deferred coverage on BBC iPlayer Sunday from 19:00 BST and on BBC Two Monday at 16:15-17:45

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has warned his players not to be complacent in Saturday's Ulster Football Championship game against Cavan.

O'Rourke's side have lost successive Ulster semi-finals in the last two years against Down and Fermanagh despite being overwhelming favourites.

"Both times we were expected to win," says O'Rourke, mindful that Monaghan are once again strong favourites.

"It's a derby. Favourites' tags don't really matter."

Despite Darren Hughes' absence because of his broken ankle, the presence of classy performers such as Conor McManus, Karl O'Connell, Colin Walshe, Conor McCarthy, Kieran Hughes plus the Wylie brothers Drew and Ryan, suggests the Farney County hold the stronger hand going into Saturday's provincial quarter-final.

However, O'Rourke points out that his side struggled to overcome Cavan in a nervy league clash in March before clinching a 0-14 to 1-8 victory which ultimately preserved their Division One status.

"Cavan will have been disappointed that they missed a lot of chances that day. Free-kicks that they would normally have kicked over and things like that.

"And since that we've lost Darren [Hughes] who is a very influential player for us.

"Gearoid McKiernan returned for Cavan that day and he's now got more game time under his belt so probably the tables have turned a wee bit."

Hughes' unavailability may be off-set by the return of his brother Kieran after several months out while Niall Kearns could also feature for the Farney men after returning to club action recently following his heart surgery before Christmas.

Mickey Graham was part of Cavan's last Ulster Championship-winning squad in 1997

Graham optimistic Cavan can test Monaghan

Cavan boss Mickey Graham, facing into his first Ulster campaign since taking the job, is optimistic his side will be able to compete with the Farney men despite suffering the drop to Division Two.

"You'd like to think you are [good enough to beat Monaghan]," Graham told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"We are after playing Division One Football. Unfortunately we got relegated but you would hope it's been a learning curve for us and that we would have taken something out of the National League.

"Gearoid [McKiernan] is back. We have Oisin Kiernan back as well from an illness. Caoimhin O'Reilly is on the way back too."

Graham was part of the last Cavan squad to win the Ulster title in 1997 when BBC Sport NI pundit Martin McHugh managed the victorious Breffni squad.

"It's difficult to believe it's 22 years ago. It feels like yesterday," says Graham.

"But Cavan have only won three Ulster Championship matches in the last 10 years.

"We have to be realistic where we're at. We're not talking about winning Ulster Championships. We're just talking about winning games."