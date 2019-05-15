Eimear Smyth: Fermanagh footballer wins April player award

Smyth will be a key figure for Fermanagh as they look to repeat their 2017 All-Ireland Junior Championship victory

Fermanagh footballer Eimear Smyth has won the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for April.

The 18-year-old was a key player for the Ernesiders in their march to the Football League Division Four final.

The Derrygonnelly forward scored 0-5 in the loss to Louth in their final group match and finished with 1-12 in the 2-15 to 4-7 semi-final win over Limerick.

Fermanagh went on to win the Division Four title with Smyth adding a further 1-6 in the final defeat of Antrim.

Fermanagh will face Antrim again in their Ulster Junior Championship semi-final on Sunday, 9 June.