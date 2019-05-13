Ulster SFC: Cathal McShane enjoying Red Hand targetman role

McShane (left) dominated his duel with Derry's Brendan Rogers in the first half as he notched four points from play

Cathal McShane admits he is relishing his targetman role for Tyrone as his aerial threat gives the Red Hands a direct attacking dimension they haven't had for a number of seasons.

The Owen Roes club-man was named man of the match as he hit seven points in Tyrone's 1-19 to 1-13 win over Derry in Sunday's Ulster SFC opener.

Five of McShane's points at Healy Park came from play.

"I do enjoy it. I play there for my club," McShane told BBC Sport NI.

"I'm playing deeper and lying in at full-forward more but we're changing it up. I can be out the field a bit as well at times."

Four of McShane's five scores from play came in the first half at Omagh as he initially dominated his duel with highly-regarded Derry full-back Brendan Rogers.

The Slaughtneil man managed to rein in McShane to a degree in the second period but the Owen Roes' man display still led to him being deemed the most influential player on the pitch.

BBC Sport NI's Championship pundit Martin Clarke said that McShane's performance on Sunday "reminded me of Stephen O'Neill in his pomp and I can pay him no higher compliment than that".

However, McShane, after backing up a series of superb league displays with another terrific performance in Omagh, is refusing to get carried away.

"It's a work in progress. We've just decided to work on it recently so it's not the finished article. There are lots of improvement still to happen.

"It's early days yet. It's only the [Ulster Championship] first round.

"Teams try to get stronger as the competition goes on. We know that we can work on a lot of things."