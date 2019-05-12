Ulster SFC: Who will win the preliminary round match between Tyrone and Derry?

Mickey Harte's Tyrone take on Damian McErlain's Derry at Healy Park

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 12 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & the BBC Sport website plus text commentary from 15:45 BST; live on BBC Radio Ulster DAB; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00-20:30

Who will win the opening game of the 2019 Ulster Championship?

Tyrone begin their bid for a third Ulster title in four years when they play seven-time winners Derry at Healy Park with the winners advancing to a quarter-final against Antrim.

